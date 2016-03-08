Juve-Milan 2-1 FT, the ratings as Kean responded to Piatek in fashion

Juventus took on AC Milan today at the Allianz Stadium as they decided to rest a few players (Chiellini, Pjanic, Khedira, etc...). Max Allegri also had to do without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo as Rino Gattuso had to do without a few injured key players as well (Donnarumma, Paqueta). In the end, the bianconeri won 2-1 as this is the fourth straight game without a win for the rossoneri, who previously lost to Inter and Sampdoria as well as earning a draw against Udinese.



AC Milan started this game off well as there were VAR controversies just before half-time for a Alex Sandro handling foul in the penalty-box. The referee decided not to award a penalty-kick as he considered the contact to be accidental. Even so, Milan took the lead moments later as Piatek scored yet again for the rossoneri. Juve turned up the pressure in the second half as Paulo Dybala tied the game up from the spot and super-sub Moise Kean gave the bianconeri the win late on with yet another goal. Here are the player ratings:



THE JUVE-MILAN PLAYER RATINGS:



Juve: Szczesny 6, Rugani 6, Bonucci 5.5, Alex Sandro 6, De Sciglio 6.5, Bentancur 6, Emre Can 6, Spinazzola 6, Bernardeschi 6, Mandzukic 6.5, Dybala 7.



Subs: Pjanic 6.5, Khedira 6, Kean 7.



Milan: Reina 6, Calabria 5.5, Musacchio 5, Romagnoli 6.5, Raodriguez 6, Kessie 6, Bakayoko 6.5, Calhanoglu 6, Suso 6, Piatek 7, Borini 6.



Subs: Castillejo 6, Cutrone 6.