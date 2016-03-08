Juve, Milan & Barcelona target pondering PSG contract renewal
14 October at 18:40It seemed certain that Adrien Rabiot will leave PSG with the expiration of his contract in June 2019. The midfielder has been rejecting renewal offers for some time now and Juventus, Milan and especially Barcelona were looking to take advantage of the situation. However, now it seems that things could change.
As reported by L'Equipe, Rabiot would be beginning to assess the idea of renewing with PSG, thus moving the option of a move from France away. The attachment to the team in which he has grown and the family ties he has would be the two key points to decide to continue at the club.
However, despite this development, the French paper does not rule out a move away, mainly to Barcelona, saying that "the link with Barca is not broken". Now it just remains to be seen if this change of course of the player is consolidated or if it was just a passing idea.
