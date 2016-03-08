Juve-Milan, Bonucci: ‘We want to win but Gattuso’s Milan can cause trouble
15 January at 14:40Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci returns to face his former club in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday. Bonucci joined Juventus from Milan in the summer, in a swap deal for Mattia Caldara, just a year after he left Juventus for a big-money move to AC Milan. Speaking to JTV ahead of the game, Bonucci said the following:
“We really want to take home the trophy, is the first goal of the season and how Juve always play to win. It will be an aggressive and careful matchup simultaneously for us at Juve because Gattuso’s Milan have demonstrated their ability to play a good game - yhry can put you in trouble. we have to be careful and take advantage of the two or three errors that will occur in the game, because on our part there is the intention to play a great game and the desire to bring home the trophy.”
