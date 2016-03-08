Juve-Milan: Chiellini praises Higuain and says he ‘expects a lot’ from Ronaldo

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini held a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Super Cup clash against AC Milan.



DOHA – “We’ve changed a lot since that game. We need to prove that we want to win. We’ve lost too many Super Cup finals during these years”.



DISCRIMINATION – “I hope this game will help somehow. It’s not us footballers that will change the world but I think that playing here can be good for the development of the country”.



HIGUAIN – “He is a great striker. A complete striker. He helps the team and he has cold blood in front of the goal. I expect him to be at the top, we should turn him off. We know him well, motivations are everything for him and we must keep him away from goal chances. He knows us and we know him, there is a lot of respect for Gonzalo. He was an important player for us, we still speak with him, we are in contact”.



RONALDO – “He inflame himself during these games, we expect a lot from him. He wants to be decisive tomorrow night”.



CUTRONE – “He is such a dangerous striker, he can be devastating and he can be decisive. Let’s see who will play, we are open to everything”.

