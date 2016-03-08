Juve-Milan, Dybala singles out what will be ‘different’ about Supercoppa clash
15 January at 15:00Juventus and Milan are to meet in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday, as the two sides look to bring home the first piece of Italian silverware for their clubs this season.
Speaking to JTV ahead of the game, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala spoke on what to expect and how he feels in anticipation of the battle:
‘It's always nice to play some important finals, we've already faced Milan in the league and we had a great game playing a good football.
‘It will definitely be different because a final is different and why Juve-Milan is always a difficult game, but we hope that the result is the same . We are early in the year and we are doing very well, but the team is physically in great shape. We must play a great game - that is the most important thing in order to win the game, the team always puts it all together.
‘The first goal for Juventus in the 2015 Supercoppa? Unforgettable because I had arrived for a week, I was on the bench with a great desire to enter and score, it was a very nice evening in China. Now I hope I can play here in Jeddah.”
