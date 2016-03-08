Juve-Milan, Gattuso: 'Higuain never told me he wants to leave'

15 January at 19:32
On the eve of the Supercup final between AC Milan and Juventus, Gennaro Gattuso spoke at the press conference, as quoted by IlBianconero below. 
 
On Higuain: "There are so many voices, but he's training well, joking with his teammates. Tomorrow we'll see if he plays or not. I want to stress that he's never told me that he wants to leave. Probably something changed after the penalty missed and the red card against Juve."
 
On the attitude: "I'm calm, I felt more when I was a player. They [Juve] know how to play these games, for seven years they've been on top in Italy and among the best in Europe."
 
First trophy: "I live the job as a manager in a completely different way, I'm a man who doesn't want to think about what will happen. I want to win the Supercup for the young players, to show that it's possible to always do more and better."
 
On Paqueta: "He sent important signals to me in the Coppa Italia. He's fit, tomorrow we'll see if he plays from start or not."
 
