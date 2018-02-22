Juve-Milan, here are the pre-game pics and videos

Everything is ready as Juventus are set to take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Max Allegri will be facing his ex-player Rino Gattuso as this should be a very entertaining game between two clubs who have been playing solid of late. Juve are set to be crowned Serie A champions as they would love to win the Coppa Italia as well. Milan on the other hand know that a win tonight would be big as this would save their season. You can click on our gallery zone to view some pre-game pictures and videos right here on Calciomercato.com.