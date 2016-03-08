...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

Juve-Milan, Milan fans fuming with var after 'clear' penalty not given

16 January at 20:30
Juventus won the Supercoppa Italiana this evening, with a winning goal from Cristiano Ronaldo decisive in the win over AC Milan. Late towards the end of regulation time, Milan were calling for a penalty after a foul from Emre Can on Conti. Can slid in and took out Conti, not winning the bal in the process.

However, even with VAR, no penalty was given and Milan fans were fuming as to why not. You can watch the foul below:
 
For some of the best reaction to this incident, check our gallery.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.