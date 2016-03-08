Juve-Milan, Milan fans fuming with var after 'clear' penalty not given

Juventus won the Supercoppa Italiana this evening, with a winning goal from Cristiano Ronaldo decisive in the win over AC Milan. Late towards the end of regulation time, Milan were calling for a penalty after a foul from Emre Can on Conti. Can slid in and took out Conti, not winning the bal in the process.However, even with VAR, no penalty was given and Milan fans were fuming as to why not. You can watch the foul below:For some of the best reaction to this incident, check our gallery.