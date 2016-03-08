Juve-Milan: Romagnoli complains about ‘unfair’ referee decisions
17 January at 14:25AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli spoke to media after Juventus’ 1-0 win in the Italian Super Cup. The Italian defender was highly disappointed for the decision taken by the referee Gianluca Banti during the game.
“I think he should have watched VAR for the contact between Conti and Romagnoli. He told me that there was no reason to watch it. It’s a pity because anything could happen in a final. We have good qualities, we need to continue”.
“There was also a difference between our offsides and their offsides. Juve were always allowed to finish the action, while we were immediately interrupted. The referee should take the same decisions for both teams. It’s the past now, let’s hope it won’t happen again in the future”.
HIGUAIN – “He is calm, he is an incredible professional, a true example. Transfer stuff is something that depends on him, Maldini and Leonardo. We are players and the only thing that we must do is focusing on games”.
