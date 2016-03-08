Juve-Milan, see why Matuidi goal was disallowed for Bianconeri

16 January at 19:15
Juventus are currently playing against AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italian in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The score is, at the time of writing, 0-0, with the first half coming to a close.

Juventus have had more chances and have had the ball in the net, with Blaise Matuidi scoring from close range. However, the Frenchman was deemed offside and you can see why from the image below. Matuidi had clearly strayed into an offside position, costing his team what would have been a vital goal.
   

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.