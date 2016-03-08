Juve-Milan, see why Matuidi goal was disallowed for Bianconeri

Gol bien anulado a Matuidi. pic.twitter.com/M8sHxdChtJ — Angel Diaz Perez (@ANGELDIAZ14) January 16, 2019

Juventus are currently playing against AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italian in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The score is, at the time of writing, 0-0, with the first half coming to a close.Juventus have had more chances and have had the ball in the net, with Blaise Matuidi scoring from close range. However, the Frenchman was deemed offside and you can see why from the image below. Matuidi had clearly strayed into an offside position, costing his team what would have been a vital goal.