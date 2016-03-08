Juve, Milan target Atal confirms he is ready for ‘big’ club move
25 November at 16:05French Ligue 1 outfit Nice’s full-back Youcef Atal has opened the door for a possible transfer in the upcoming window by claiming that he is ready to play for a ‘big’ club.
The 23-year-old is being highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in France and Juventus, AC Milan in Italy.
Atal, while talking Canal Football Club as cited by Calciomercato.com, he revealed that he feels ready to play for a big club in the near future.
"Last year was too early for me to move,” he said. “This year, I am concentrating on doing a good season for myself and for the team. I think I am ready to play in a big club now. I’ve worked hard for this and there is no one player in the world who would not want to go into a big club and win titles.”
