Juve-Milan, Twitter reacts as Milan's Paqueta shines

16 January at 19:45
AC Milan are currently playing Juventus in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana - with the score 0-0 at the time of writing. Both teams have had some good chances, Juve's Blaise Matuidi has had a goal disallowed for offside and Cristiano Ronaldo went close with an attempted scissor-kick.

However, one of the shining performers in the game has been Milan's Lucas Paqueta - who joined the club from Flamengo recently. The young Brazilian has been impressing and has continued to do so in tonight's match.

You can read through the best Twitter reaction about Paqueta in OUR GALLERY but some of the best have been embedded here...
 

 

