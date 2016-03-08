Juve-Milan, Twitter reacts as Milan's Paqueta shines

It’s been 3 halves and Paqueta is already our best midfielder — Sellvio Berlu$coni (@Pure_Milanista) January 16, 2019

1,5 games and I'm pretty much already in love with Lucas Paquetá. Kid is bringing sambaball to Italy. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) January 16, 2019

AC Milan are currently playing Juventus in Saudi Arabia for the Supercoppa Italiana - with the score 0-0 at the time of writing. Both teams have had some good chances, Juve's Blaise Matuidi has had a goal disallowed for offside and Cristiano Ronaldo went close with an attempted scissor-kick.However, one of the shining performers in the game has been Milan's Lucas Paqueta - who joined the club from Flamengo recently. The young Brazilian has been impressing and has continued to do so in tonight's match.You can read through the best Twitter reaction about Paqueta in OUR GALLERY but some of the best have been embedded here...