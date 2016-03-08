Juve-Milan: Var intervention as Kessie sees red

16 January at 20:15
Juventus lead AC Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana, with €110m man Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the Bianconeri's opener. Things have gone from bad to worse for the Rossoneri after Franck Kessie has been awarded a red card for a studs up late tackle on Juventus midfielder Emre Can. The card was not initially given but, upon VAR review, referee Banti awarded the Ivorian the red.

You can watch the foul yourself below and decide if it was a just red or not:
 

