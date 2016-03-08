Juve miss out on Liverpool & Barça target: Arsenal star the alternative?
15 October at 13:30Juventus are reportedly preparing for life after Adrien Rabiot. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Old Lady is going to miss out on the talented midfielder who could join Liverpool or Barcelona as a free agent at the end of the season.
Rabiot is not willing to sign a new contract with Psg and the best European clubs are being linked with welcoming his services.
According to the Spanish paper, Juventus have identified Aaron Ramsey as Rabiot’s main alternative.
Calciomercato.com, however, has exclusively learned that for now, Ramsey’s economic demands are too high for Juventus, while Rabiot remains a concrete transfer target for the Black-and-White.
Juventus are not the only club to be linked with Ramsey. With Ivan Gazidis set to join AC Milan in December the Rossoneri have emerged as solid candidates to secure the services of the Welshman whose contract also expires at the end of the season. Juve have their eyes all over Rabiot and Ramsey but according to MD, the dream of signing the Frenchman has already ended for the Serie A giants.
