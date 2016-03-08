Juve, Moggi: 'Ibra has the physique of Ronaldo'
13 August at 20:30In an interview with FirenzeViola, former CEO of Juventus Luciano Moggi advised Fiorentina to buy Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is enjoying a good season at LA Galaxy in the MLS.
"Zlatan has a biological body that allows him to make the best even at his age, just like Cristiano Ronaldo. He is claiming victories everywhere, even in America," he began.
La Viola are reportedly looking to make a big-money move this summer, as both Suso and Ribery have been linked with the club. Even though the latter is a free agent, he would certainly qualify as a big signing.
"I have doubts about how useful Suso and Ribery can be for the team," Moggi stated.
It remains to be seen how the transfer market will end for the Tuscan club. However, it's safe to say that as a club, Fiorentina are moving in the right direction thanks to new owner Rocco Commisso.
Go to comments