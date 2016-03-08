Juve: Moggi reveals €80m Barça target will join Chelsea
21 June at 10:50Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has revealed that Old Lady midfielder Miralem Pjanic will join Chelsea this summer.
Pjanic has drawn links with a host of clubs across Europe this summer and the bianconeri could look to offload the Bosnian this summer.
As per IlBianconero, Moggi has made it clear that Pjanic will join Chelsea this summer, despite having strongly drawn links with Barcelona.
While Juventus are looking to hand the midfielder a new contract, there are other clubs that are after Pjanic apart from Barcelona and Chelsea are on.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
