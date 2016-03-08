Juve, Moggi has some doubts on the Ronaldo deal...

Luciano Moggi spoke to Tuttomercatoweb about the Ronaldo-Juventus deal, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Cristiano Ronaldo to Juve? Well from what I heard, it was a done deal for about 20 days now. He is a great champion but we will have to see what he brings to Juve on the pitch. At the World Cup, he played two incredible games but then he didn't touch the ball in the other two games. On the marketing side of things, this is an incredible deal for Juve and for the entire league. I really hope that he delivers on the pitch because he has a ton of quality indeed even if he is older now. At the end of the day, it's always the pitch that makes the final saying on the matter. Juve will now have to play for CR7 as he doesn't like to defend much. Let's see. Sales? Everyone have been saying that Higuain will now likely leave, let's see. To sell Dybala would be a tremendous mistake I have to say...".