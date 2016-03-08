Juve, Mourinho explains Ronaldo's brilliance

"The difference is all in his head, it is a natural advantage, it is in his DNA. Ambition, motivation, personal pride are all things that are not bought and that are there from birth. Ronaldo will be like that until the end. He is one of those mentally special players," he said.

​Josè Mourinho, the former coach of Inter, Manchester United and many more, spoke to Eleven Sports about the performances of his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.