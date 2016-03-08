Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has picked up a minor muscle injury and for this reason Max Allegri has opted to leave him in Turin rather thank make him travel to Ferrara where the Old Lady will face Spal tomorrow. As our Juventus correspondent Lorenzo Bettoni can reveal, Rugani has a muscular fatigue problem and Allegri has preferred not to take risk & did not call him up for the game against Spal. The Italian centre-back is expected to be available against Ajax on Tuesday night.