Juve museum: De Ligt's Kopa trophy arrives - pics

05 December at 23:25
Juventus are coming off a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo as they are set to take on Lazio tomorrow in the Italian Serie A. The Juve museum is packed with team and individual silverware as they added a new cup to their collection today. In fact, De Ligt's Kopa award (which he just recently won) arrived as it will be exposed at the Juve museum. You can view a picture on the matter bellow right here right now. You can also click here for more general football news....
 

