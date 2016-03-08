Juve museum: De Ligt's Kopa trophy arrives - pics

Qui #JuventusMuseum



Li avete già visti? Sono TUTTI i trofei portati a casa dalle bianconere e dai bianconeri, durante la grande serata di lunedì!#KopaTrophy#GGDC19 pic.twitter.com/oPI2NQsXsC — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) December 5, 2019

Juventus are coming off a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo as they are set to take on Lazio tomorrow in the Italian Serie A. The Juve museum is packed with team and individual silverware as they added a new cup to their collection today. In fact, De Ligt's Kopa award (which he just recently won) arrived as it will be exposed at the Juve museum.