Juve, Napoli among top spenders in UCL this year
17 September at 10:40Italian Serie A clubs Napoli and Juvnetus are amongst the top spenders in the list of clubs participating in the 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Champions League, as per a study conducted by Corriere dello Sport.
Firs three spots in the list is being occupied by Spanish clubs where Real Madrid is leading the chart with spending of €307.5 million on players like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.
The Los Blancos are followed by league rivals FC Barcelona who have spent €255 million on players like Frankie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.
On the third sport is Atletico Madrid who have spent €243.5 million on players like Joao Felix and Fernando Llorente.
Serie A champions Juventus are placed on the fourth spot with spending of €188.5 million where the most significant incoming was defender Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, whereas Napoli have spent €128 million.
Surprisingly, last season’s champions Liverpool have the lowest spending of just €1.9 million out of all the 32 clubs.
