The manager is considering changing the formation for the game, lining up with three men at the back rather than the conventional four-man backline. If so, Maksimovic would start alongside Manolas and Koulibaly.

On Saturday evening, Juventus will take on Napoli at the Allianz Stadium, with both sides looking to continue on the winning path. However, only one team can win, and Ancelotti hopes it will be his.