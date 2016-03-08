Juve, Napoli and Roma all still interested in Icardi

The future of Mauro Icardi is uncertain as he is experiencing a transfer stalemate.



Inter has left the player at home (rather than take him on their Asia tour) and Mauro continues to wait for Juventus.



Icardi is expected to join Juventus this summer (even more so after Higuain was given the number 21 rather than 9).



For some time Icardi and Wanda Nara have been in contact with Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici but the operation has not taken off as Juve are in no rush to move for the player as they know Inter want a sale.



Juve's idea is to try first to sell two strikers of Higuain, Mandzukic or Kean, no one is safe but there are no negotiations well underway for different reasons.



Only then Paratici and Marotta will be able to negotiate for Icardi with the risk for Inter that the price is falling.



Napoli continues to be interested as sporting director Giuntoli is in constant contact with Icardi's entourage, Inter would do more than willing to deal with de Laurentiis to sell Icardi quickly and with the right figures.



Roma also remain interested, and there have been meetings between Petrachi and Wanda but the economics remains an issue and the lack of Champions League football.



Inter hopes that everything can be solved soon, but Mauro is not in a hurry and Juve will be on the scene when the time is right. There is still a long way to go.



