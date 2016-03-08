Juve-Napoli, CR7 looking to score and break the taboo of 'Maradona's temple'

There are many things that Diego Maradona has done that would have never gone through Cristiano Ronaldo's head, like going to an Argentina match and showing the middle finger in the stands on live TV, sitting at a table with Chavez or Ahmadinejad with diplomatic ambitions, coaching Dinamo Brest in Belarus or declaring himself ready to fight against imperialism.



Tonight Ronaldo will play at Maradona's home, in his temple at the San Paolo. The Portuguese phenomenon has scored at hundreds of stadiums during the course of his career. At Wembley, at the San Siro, at the Allianz Arena as well as Allianz Stadium.



Other cathedrals he has scored in are the Old Trafford which was a home field for him, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Nou Camp, Calderon, the Stadio Olimpico. However, among the mythical stadiums only Maradona's temple is missing, the Stadio San Paolo. The taboo could be broken today and would also mean eight matches in a row on the scoresheet for the Juventus superstar.