Juve, Ndombele-Tottenham: done deal at €62m

However, as reported by Sky Italia, he has chosen Tottenham. The London side are now one step away from agreeing on a deal with Lyon for the transfer.

In fact, the numbers of the deal have already been defined: €62m plus bonuses to Lyon for the player. Therefore, Ndombele is now waiting for the all-clear to pack his bags and travel to London.





For more news, visit our homepage. In the last three season, he's been an important player for Lyon in Ligue 1, and now he's earned himself a move to the Premier League. By the weekend, as soon as the last issues are resolved, the medical tests will take place before the signing of the contract.

Tanguy Ndombele is ready to say yes to Tottenham. The Lyon midfielder has been one of the hottest names on the transfer market thus far this summer, attracting the interest of several big teams, including Juventus.