Krzysztof Piatek has had a fantastic start to the 2018/19 season, scoring 9 goals in 7 matches for Genoa this season, going into the game between Juventus and Genoa. Piatek has been a reported target of Real Madrid and Barcelona; with Napoli and Inter said to be suitors domestically. Juventus have also been reportedly interested in the Polish striker, Pavel Nedved confirming to the microphones of Sky Sport before Juventus-Genoa:"We are very careful in the market. It was a big surprise for everyone. I am very curious to see him against us, against the strongest defenders in the world, it will be a good trial for him and for all of us."Clear words from Nedved, indicating that Piatek's match against Juventus could play a key part in whether or not he is pursued further by the club – with it possible that a deal could be agreed as soon as January. Piatek's current asking price is said to be around €60m but Genoa could easily demand more in January, especially if Piatek keeps up his run of good form.