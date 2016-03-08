Juve, Nedved confirms interest in top Barca and Real target
20 October at 18:45Krzysztof Piatek has had a fantastic start to the 2018/19 season, scoring 9 goals in 7 matches for Genoa this season, going into the game between Juventus and Genoa. Piatek has been a reported target of Real Madrid and Barcelona; with Napoli and Inter said to be suitors domestically. Juventus have also been reportedly interested in the Polish striker, Pavel Nedved confirming to the microphones of Sky Sport before Juventus-Genoa:
“We are very careful in the market. It was a big surprise for everyone. I am very curious to see him against us, against the strongest defenders in the world, it will be a good trial for him and for all of us.”
Clear words from Nedved, indicating that Piatek’s match against Juventus could play a key part in whether or not he is pursued further by the club – with it possible that a deal could be agreed as soon as January. Piatek’s current asking price is said to be around €60m but Genoa could easily demand more in January, especially if Piatek keeps up his run of good form.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments