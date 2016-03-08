Juve, Nedved Junior: 'My father knows how to do his job' - pics

Juventus are set to take on Napoli tomorrow in the Italian Serie A as this will be a big game for both sides. Juve enter this game in first place in the Italian Serie A standings where as Napoli are in 13th place. Even so, Gattuso's side know that they need to turn their season around as a positive result against Juve could potentially help them do just that. Pavel Nedved's son recently responded to some questions on social media, here is what he had to say: 'Why don't you tell your father to buy a midfielder? Because he knows how to do his job...'. You can view the response bellow right now:



