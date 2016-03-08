Juve, Nedved: 'Lyon? We are happy, we can't complain'

Pavel Nedved, the vice president of Juventus, spoke to Sky Italia following the Champions League Round of 16 draw earlier today. The Bianconeri will face Lyon which, considering the teams they could have got, was a very good draw for the Turin side.
 
"Yes, it could have definitely been worse. I saw some clashes already that are fireworks. We can't complain, last year Atletico Madrid was more difficult. Today, we are happy, even if in the Champions League you don't arrive prepared all the games are difficult, " he stated.
 

