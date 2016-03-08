Juve, Nedved: ‘Playing Man Utd is an important event’
23 October at 16:00Juventus are in Manchester to play against Manchester United at Old Trafford this evening in match-day 3 of the UEFA Champions League. Juve come into the game with two victories whilst United sit on four points, with victory over Young Boys and a draw, most recently, with Valencia.
Speaking to BBC Sport ahead of the match, Juventus legend and current vice-chairman Pavel Nedved said the following:
“It is always a very important event to play against Manchester United, this is going to be a fantastic match.”
The match kicks off at 8PM local time, 9PM for those watching from Italy.
