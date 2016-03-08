Juve, new contacts for Dybala's renewal: maxi request on the salary
07 February at 11:20Last summer, the partnership between Paulo Dybala and Juventus could have come to an end. The rumours of a move to Man Utd, Tottenham, PSG and Atletico Madrid certainly fueled the hypothesis of the striker leaving the Bianconeri.
However, things changed and the Argentine ended up being more and more central and more and more of a protagonist in Sarri's system, so much that Juventus are now studying the strategy to lock him down for a long time.
According to Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), there have been frequent contacts with Jorge Antun in recent months, the agent of Dybala. In March, the parties are expected to start planning the potential renewal.
The contract current expires in 2022 and the Bianconeri would like to extend this to 2025. In addition, there is expected to be a pay rise in the new deal. Today, the No.10 earns €7m per year but his new request could land at around €10m per year.
