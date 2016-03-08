Fabio Paratici, sporting director of the Bianconeri, and Marcello Carli, sporting director of the Sardinians, have met this afternoon in a well-known Milanese hotel. The subjects of the discussion were Rolando Mandragora and Alberto Cerri.

Cagliari, who since January have been pressing for Cerri, who spent this season at Perugia, asked Juventus about the availability o the striker. Furthermore, Carli also asked about Rolando Mandragora, who spent last season on loan at Crotone.

These are the two main names, however, other players were also discussed, such as the goalkeeper Audero, who could replace Cragno at Cagliari. Romagna and Han were also discussed during the meeting, and the relationship between the clubs remain excellent, so negotiations will continue soon.