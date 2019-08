For more news, visit our homepage. They are hoping to have him back for Saturday's game against Parma, as it is the first of the season. In case he doesn't make it, then Giovanni Martusciello will be in his place.

There is hope for Maurizio Sarri who, as reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, carried out new tests after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. However, Juve won't force things.