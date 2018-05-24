Sampdoria staris reported to be a top transfer target of Juventus and Newcastle. The Belgium star has a € 25 million release clause and according to a report of Sportitalia Juventus have already completed his signing.Praet’s Juventus move, however, has not been confirmed yet but the player has just posted a social media post that mean the player is close to leaving the Marassi.​Praet posted his picture wearing a shirt of Sampdoria with a message for Samp fans in Italan and English. Watch it below: