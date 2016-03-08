Juve news: Alex Sandro’s wage demands revealed
01 November at 15:00Juventus looked in danger of losing Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro in the summer; Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United both circling for the talented defender. PSG and Man Utd ultimately did not snap Sandro up and Juventus are preparing to try and extend his contract with the club.
Alex Sandro’s current Juventus contract expires in 2020 and he is earning €2.8m – whilst the defender is, as per reports from Tuttosport, demanding at least €5m per season if he is to extend his contract. Juventus are currently not willing to meet his demands, which could force the Brazilian into a move within the next season before the Old Lady risk losing him on a free.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments