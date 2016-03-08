Juve news: Benzema ‘happy’ for Ronaldo Real Madrid exit

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus move in the summer shocked the World of football and left many Real Madrid fans unhappy for the Portuguese’s Bernabeu exit. According to Le Journal du Dimanche, however, there was at least one person in Madrid happy for Cristiano’s Juventus move.



His name is…Karim Benzema. A person close to the French striker spoke to the paper claiming that: “Karim has always been considered as the helped of Cristiano Ronaldo. When he left, Benzema thought he could replace Ronaldo showing that he was the boss in Madrid.”

