Juve news: Chelsea only offering dry loan for Higuain

15 January at 21:30
It's no secret that Chelsea are in negotiations with Juventus regarding Gonzalo Higuain, who's currently on loan at AC Milan. However, the talks have seemingly hit a slight roadblock. 
 
According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are only willing to sign Higuain on a dry loan, or at least that their only offer thus far. This option is not appreciated by Juventus, while Milan are waiting for more signals before moving for Piatek. 
 

