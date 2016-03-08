Juve news: Chelsea only offering dry loan for Higuain
15 January at 21:30It's no secret that Chelsea are in negotiations with Juventus regarding Gonzalo Higuain, who's currently on loan at AC Milan. However, the talks have seemingly hit a slight roadblock.
According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are only willing to sign Higuain on a dry loan, or at least that their only offer thus far. This option is not appreciated by Juventus, while Milan are waiting for more signals before moving for Piatek.
Go to comments