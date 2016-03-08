Juve news: Manchester United join race for Real Madrid star wanted by Paratici in Turin

According to what has been reported by The Mirror, Manchester United have joined Juventus in the race to sign Real Madrid's Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, currently nearing the end of a 2-year loan spell with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.The 27-year-old has been linked with Juventus for some time; as well as being reportedly close to a move to Arsenal in the past few months. However, Manchester United could provide a genuine challenge to Juventus' interest in the Colombian and Juve must be careful and act quickly if they wish to avoid disappointment.

