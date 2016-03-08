Juve news: Mandzukic and Pjanic back for Atalanta?
30 January at 14:35Juventus are set to take on Atalanta this evening in Coppa Italia, travelling to Bergamo to take on a plucky side in-form thanks to striker Duvan Zapata. The 27-year-old forward is in the form of his life and Atalanta will take optimism from Juventus' narrow 2-1 win against Lazio at the weekend.
The fitness of Mario Mandzukic, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira has been really touch-and-go in the run up to this clash and more comforting news comes regarding these three than does for Leonardo Bonucci, who suffered an injury at the weekend as the Bianconeri deal with completing the sale of Mehdi Benatia, as well as deciding how new signing Martin Caceres will fit into the team.
Speaking on the fitness of the somewhat injured players, Juventus released a statement to their official website:
"The players in the field [against Lazio] were limited to a recovery session, while the rest of the group worked in the field, first in a handball session, useful for the management of the spaces and the coordination, and then focusing on the technique and the conclusions in goal with the ball.
"They partially played today's training session with the Pjanic, Khedira and Mandzukic group."
