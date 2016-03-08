Juve news: 'Ronaldo was very angry because...'

17 April at 09:45
Representing Chiringuito TV, the journalist Edu Aguirre, who is very close to Cristiano Ronaldo, spoke about what he saw after the game against Ajax where he was present.
 
"I know that Cristiano is very annoyed, very angry. I greeted him here after the game, he was angry because he wanted this Champions League 100% and he worked really hard to be at the top, seeing this defeat with Juve in the quarter got him very angry," he stated.
 

