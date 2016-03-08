Juve news: Social clue, Chiellini now follows Icardi on Instagram

Mauro Icardi's situation at Inter has gone from bad to worse in just a matter of days. The Argentinian striker had the captain's armband taken away from him and refused to travel with the team for the Europa League clash last night.

Therefore, many reports on his future have emerged, and rightfully so. On social media, Icardi has been acting as if nothing happened, posting a fake Mark Twain quote last night to try and prove a point. Safe to say, there's certainly no harmony in the relationship with Inter, and it's expected that further measures will be taken to punish Icardi.