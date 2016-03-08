Juve news: the latest on Allegri's future amid Real Madrid and Man Utd links
18 January at 17:30The Italian Super Cup was the 10th trophy won by Massimiliano Allegri in charge of Juventus.
His target, now, is to bring the Champions League to Turin after a wait of over 22 years.
However, his future is not clearly defined. As Ilbianconero points out, his contract with Juventus expires on 30 June 2020 and the Old Lady wants to extend it.
Allegri is very happy in Turin and the renewal is a possible option for his future. Despite that, Manchester United and Real Madrid are thinking about him for the future.
If the paths of Allegri and Juventus will separate in the summer, the Black-and-White’s top candidate to replace the Tuscan boss is Zinedine Zidane.
After the three consecutive Champions League won at Real Madrid with Ronaldo, some Spanish media suggest that Zizou is only waiting for Juventus’ offer.
Juve return to training today. The Old Lady will face Chievo on Monday night in the first Serie A game of 2019.
Mirko Laurenti
