Another club has joined Monaco in the race for young Italian hotshot Moise Kean:

Kean starred in the recent Under-19 European Championships, scoring a total of four goals in the competition as Italy reached the final.

The 18-year-old rescued his team-mates in the final against Portugal with a quickfire brace to bring them level at 2-2. The Azzurrini would eventually lose the thrilling game 4-3 after extra-time.

Eintracht’s sporting director, Bruno Hubner, told Hessenchau that “we are watching” the Juventus youth, who is “an interesting player.”

