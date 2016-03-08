Juve not interested in signing Spurs’ defender next summer
29 October at 09:25Italian Serie A giants Juventus have dropped their interest in English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
However, as per the latest development, Juve—who are famous for signing players who run down their contract—have dropped their interest in the 32-year-old and will not make a move to sign him as free agent in the summer of 2020.
For more udaptes, please visit our home page.
Go to comments