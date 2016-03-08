Juve, not only Higuain: Ronaldo will return when season schedule is official

Juventus are preparing to welcome the players that left the country due to the Coronavirus emergency, as they are all expected to arrive in Turin in the next few hours. The likes of Paulo Dybala, Douglas Costa and Miralem Pjanic will thus be back in the city of Turin.

However, in addition to Gonzalo Higuain (who is refusing to return at this time), there is another solution to analyze as Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to do the same. According to Corriere Dello Sport this morning ( via Calciomercato.com ), he will only return when an official decision on the season has been taken.