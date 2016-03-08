Juve, not only Mandzukic: three players to leave

The first name on the list of departing players is Mario Mandzukic, of course. The Croatian hasn't played a single minute for the Turin side so far this season, ready to start a new adventure elsewhere in January. Juve will ask for around €10m for his sale, we have learned

In addition to him, Emre Can is also on the list, though his departure hasn't been fully decided yet. The German wants a bigger role in the team and could look for a new club, though his future depends heavily on Adrien Rabiot, who has been linked with a move in January.

Perin and Pjaca will also leave the Bianconeri, unless anything surprising happens. However, it will be hard to sell the two, given how little they have played. Therefore, loan is the most likely option, as it would at least keep Juve from paying their salaries.

Juventus have clear plans for the January transfer market: the players that Sarri doesn't want will be sold. That way, the Bianconeri will be able to save a lot of money salary-wise, while also cashing in on the players while they still can.