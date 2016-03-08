Juve not selling Higuain shirts; Roma move imminent?
21 July at 13:00Gonzalo Higuain left regularly with the rest of the Juventus squad for the team's tour in Asia but the Argentinian himself knows very well that his story in Turin is very likely over.
The first clue of the imminent separation was given by the club itself, which took away the number 9 jersey from the player and gave their former star striker number 21.
Moreover, on the Juventus online store, it is not possible to buy a shirt with Higuain's name on the back of it. It is thus clear that this numerical arrangement is mostly temporary before a definitive solution is found for the player's next destination.
And that next destination could be Roma. According to Corriere dello Sport, Juve is pushing for the move to be completed as soon as possible. The agreement with the Giallorossi is already there: a paid loan deal (9 million euros) with an obligation to buy the player outright for a further 27 million.
And it seems that after days of uncertainty, Higuain is inclined to accept Roma's proposal. The knot to untie remains the severance payment from the Bianconeri to compensate for a lower salary income for Pipita at the Stadio Olimpico (from 6.5 million to 4.5).
