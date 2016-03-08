Juve offer Dybala to Inter for Icardi

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have offered striker Paulo Dybala to league rivals Inter Milan, according to CorSport.



The former Palermo attacker has been linked with a move away from Italy in the ongoing transfer window and came close to joining Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur.



However, the deal could not materialise because the North London giants could not find an agreement for the player’s image rights.



As per the new development, Juve president Andrea Agnelli has offered the player to league rivals Inter in a bid to sign striker Mauro Icardi.



The Turin-based club are in the market to sign a central striker and came close to signing Romelu Lukaku, who instead joined Inter in a club-record fee.

