Juve offer pre-contract to Arsenal star: here's the truth
11 October at 11:15Reports from English tabloid paper The Daily Mail have reported that Juventus have made a pre-contract offer for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, whose contract with the Gunners expires in June 2019 and it appears as though he will not be renewing. A number of top clubs are now expressing an interest in the 27-year-old Welshman, including Juve, Milan, Lazio, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Despite what the Daily Mail is reporting, there is in fact no truth to Juventus’ move just yet – with, as of now, the commissions too high for Juve to afford – therefore no pre-contract deal has been presented to the Arsenal midfielder and his representatives.
There are a number of central midfielders that will be switching clubs next summer and many of the moves could be co-dependent on one another. Paul Pogba is being linked with Juve and Barcelona, Milinkovic-Savic with Juve, Man Utd and Milan and Adrien Rabiot with Juve, Milan, Arsenal and Barca.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments