Juve offered €60million for Chelsea and Man Utd target
15 September at 10:30According to what has been reported by SportMediaset this morning, Juventus made a bumper €60million offer to Fiorentina in an attempt to sign Federico Chiesa over the summer. Chiesa, 20, is considered to be one of the brightest young players in Italian football and Juventus, alongside Napoli, Inter, Chelsea and Manchester United, are very interested in signing the starlet for their team.
Napoli, in fact, have a close relationship to Fiorentina, with Fiorentina only letting Napoli know when Chiesa is available to buy, in an aim to give Aurelio De Laurentiis’ side the advantage in the chase. However, this will not deter clubs like Juve and Chelsea who have more spending power and, therefore, are more likely to eventually sign the winger.
For now, Chiesa remains at Fiorentina, destined to help the side push once again for continental football, alongside some talented young players like Giovanni Simeone and Nikola Milenkovic.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments