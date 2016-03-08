Juve, Official: Douglas Costa injured; sigh of relief for Pjanic

The Turin side revealed the updates on their official website , as the tests were carried out this morning. For the Bosnia midfielder, the tests result indicate that he could be available for the Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Douglas Costa, on the other hand, will have to do further tests in 15 days to determine the extent of his injury. Certainly a tough blow for the Brazilian, who has struggled with injuries ever since he arrived at Juventus. Hopefully, he will be back sooner than expected.



"The diagnostic tests performed this morning at JMedical showed no muscle injuries for Miralem Pjanic, who already performed a differentiated training on the field today.



"Douglas Costa, instead, reported a medium-grade muscle injury to the semimembranosus muscle of the right thigh; in 15 days new checks will be carried out to precisely define recovery times," the update read.



The game against Atletico Madrid will be the first for both sides in the group stage of this season's edition of the big tournament. Therefore, a lot is at stake.

